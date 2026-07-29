Search underway for 2 missing children in Passaic River in New Jersey, officials say

A search is underway for two missing children in the Passaic River in New Jersey, officials say.

A 10-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are unaccounted for after going into the river, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of children in the river near Pulaski Park in Passaic.

According to Lora, a total of three children went into the water – the two 10-year-olds, and the boy's older sister, whose age is unknown at this time.

Lora says a good Samaritan jumped into the water to try to help them, but was unable to reach the children due to the depth of the water and the current.

The older girl was able to get out of the river on her own and returned to the park, Lora says. She was reunited with her parents and is expected to be OK.

First responders from multiple cities are working to locate the missing children, utilizing boats and drones, officials say.

According to Lora, the river's water level is higher than usual due to Tuesday's storms.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.