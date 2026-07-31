Search of Passaic River in N.J. continues after boy's body found and little girl still missing

Search crews will return to the Passaic River Friday morning to continue looking for a little girl who has been missing for more than a day.

First responders are looking for a 10-year-old girl after police say she and two other children were swept into the river while playing near a boat ramp Wednesday night. An 11-year-old girl survived, but the body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said crews have been searching along a nine-mile stretch of the river using boats, sonar and drones.

The search, starting at 9 a.m., will focus on the stretch near Rutherford. Officials say they have already searched the area from the Passaic-Garfield border to Newark.

Lora said there was a sonar hit under the bridge just after 11 a.m. Thursday. A diver went into the water, but the girl was not found.

"They are beginning to understand that this is a recovery operation. They are extremely hurt, but they are thankful for everyone, and the families have bonded together," Lora said.

A small memorial has been created where pictures of the girl are posted on a bridge.

Overnight, the little girl's family waited, hoping for some kind of breakthrough.

"She was just at Thanksgiving dinner last time I seen her. She was just a bundle of joy to be around," said relative Darrel Meggins.

The mayor said the family has been surrounded by support from the community, which has been gathering along the riverbanks since the tragedy first unfolded.

"We are going to be here. I am going to be until we find her," one woman said.