Police: Parks employee struck in head with chair at Brooklyn pool

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.

The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.

She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.

In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 10:56 PM

