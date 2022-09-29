Watch CBS News
Health

Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer: "I feel very blessed"

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer
Long Island man beats the odds in battle against pancreatic cancer 02:14

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. -- Pancreatic cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, and each year 62,000 Americans get the devastating news. That's 170 people diagnosed every day. 

But as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, advances in research and science are offering new hope. 

"My wife was really responsible for making me get help. Normally, I would just ignore the symptoms," Luis Vargas told McLogan.

Vargas, of New Hyde Park, is a hiker, mountain climber and father of four. His concerned family noticed a year ago his indigestion, weight loss, jaundice and reflux.

"Obviously, when I first found out my diagnosis, there was a shock," Vargas said.

Lustgarten Foundation gearing up for Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk 03:29

Pancreatic cancer is largely incurable and very aggressive. The five year survival rate is 9 percent.

"The key is early diagnosis," said Dr. Sandeep Anantha, a surgical oncologist at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute.

Anantha was part of a team that in one year saved Vargas' life. He was able to withstand complicated surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

"A year ago today, I was finishing my first round of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer," Vargas said on a recent video from atop a mountain.

"I'm overjoyed and I feel very blessed," he added.

Doctors say 63,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year, and this decade pancreatic cancer will become the second-leading cause of cancer death, after lung cancer.

But it does not have to mean a death sentence.

"There is hope for pancreatic cancer. We have come a long way," Anantha said. "The science has advanced. Patients are tolerating the chemotherapy and the surgery very well."

"I still have to try to live in the day that I'm in and do the best I can," Vargas said.

Vargas just returned from his latest Colorado hike, in time to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research at the Lustgarten Long Island Walk at Jones Beach on Sunday.

"So the walk on Sunday is a celebration of patients like Luis, and also we want to remember patients that we lost," said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation.

"This is the reality right now. Embrace that, enjoy it, and live it," Vargas said.

CLICK HERE for more information about the walk this weekend.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.