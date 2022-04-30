Paley Center exhibit takes fans inside "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

NEW YORK -- "Star Trek" has entertained viewers for decades, and now, fans have a chance to get involved in a new, immersive experience.

The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" exhibit is now open to the public at the Paley Center for Media in Midtown.

The exhibit gives fans the chance to check out memorabilia, costumes and props, and on Sunday, guests can screen an episode of the newest "Star Trek" series before it premieres exclusively on Paramount+.

The experience is open to the public until May 29.

Go where no visitor has gone before... The Visionary Universe of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds. Join us on 4/27 for an exhibit of the U.S.S. Enterprise, uniforms from members of Starfleet, screenings of Strange New Worlds, and more. Become a member 👉 https://t.co/tEUvofBhgn pic.twitter.com/QvCabLJZRa — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 25, 2022

That new series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," premieres on May 5, but this weekend, you can catch a sneak peek on CBS2.

A half-hour special called "Strange New Worlds -- Inside the Series" will help get fans up to speed on what to expect and introduce new viewers to the series.

"The way we approach the job on the show tends to be we're trying to make the show that we would want to see, and to that extent, it's about creating what I hope are interesting situations for our talented actors and directors and then letting them play," said executive producer Henry Alonso Myers.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set 10 years before the original "Star Trek" series.

"Strange New Worlds -- Inside the Series" airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS2.