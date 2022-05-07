NYPD officials, elected leaders address gun violence in Queens

NEW YORK -- NYPD officials and elected leaders met with a Queens community Saturday to address ongoing gun violence.

The "Partnership with the Community" event was held at 101st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Police hope the event can increase trust and help stem the rise in shootings.

"It's important to highlight the importance of the police and community working together to make the community a safer place for all," said Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct.

The Assembly of God Church provided its parking lot and tent for the event, which also featured free food and toys.