Oversight hearing today on NYCHA's winter heat plan

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is set to meet Wednesday to make sure NYCHA developments are ready for winter.

The Committee on Public Housing is holding an oversight hearing at 10 a.m.

NYCHA developments have faced numerous issues over the years, including tenants who have reported losing heat or hot water.

The meeting is open to the public at 250 Broadway right across from City Hall.

Also happening Wednesday, another hearing will determine whether guinea pigs can be sold as pets in the city.

The Committee on Health is looking at the proposal and working to clarify the term "pet shop." If the new legislation is approved, the definition would expand to individuals who sell, trade or barter animals. There are exceptions for some breeders, shelters and humane societies.