Watch CBS News
Local News

Oversight hearing today on NYCHA's winter heat plan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hearing on NYCHA's winter heat plan
Hearing on NYCHA's winter heat plan 00:21

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is set to meet Wednesday to make sure NYCHA developments are ready for winter. 

The Committee on Public Housing is holding an oversight hearing at 10 a.m.

NYCHA developments have faced numerous issues over the years, including tenants who have reported losing heat or hot water

The meeting is open to the public at 250 Broadway right across from City Hall. 

Also happening Wednesday, another hearing will determine whether guinea pigs can be sold as pets in the city. 

The Committee on Health is looking at the proposal and working to clarify the term "pet shop." If the new legislation is approved, the definition would expand to individuals who sell, trade or barter animals. There are exceptions for some breeders, shelters and humane societies. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.