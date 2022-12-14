Playgrounds by Where Angels Play Foundation honor children, educators lost in Sandy Hook shooting

NEW YORK - Ten years later, the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary is still ever present.

One foundation is helping provide some moments of happiness by building 26 unique playgrounds to honor the children and educators lost that day.

"It was five or six weeks after the tragedy, and I found myself sitting in the living rooms, dining rooms of families who had suffered the worst day of their life. And, remarkably, they loved the idea," said Bill Lavin.

The idea that former New Jersey firefighter Bill Lavin is talking about is playgrounds. He would build 26 of them for everyone lost that day, in what was originally called the Sandy Ground Project, now known as Where Angels Play Foundation.

"We could build a playground for each one of the angels from Sandy Hook, and not focus on how they left us, or guns, or the horror, but rather to celebrate their lives," Lavin said.

Each playground is specific to the angel it is honoring.

"We wanted these playgrounds to reflect their life," Lavin said. "What did they like? What was their favorite color?"

Educator Rachel D'Avino loved dragonflies. She also loved Asbury Park, where a playground honoring her was built. Teacher Victoria Soto's playground was built in Stratford, Conn.

CBS2

"My daughter is gone. But she's always by my heart. She's the one who told me what to do and what to say. You know, and that's what I carry a lot of her memory," her father Carlos Soto said.

"He loved what we were going to do for Victoria. Flamingos was Victoria's theme. She loved flamingos. She loves Christmas. She loved the song 'Feliz Navidad,'" Lavin said.

"My daughter is up there right now, looking down at you and me with a big smile. You know, and thinks that is what keeps me going. Knowing that she's gone, but she's always by my side," Carlos Soto said.

He also has other fundraising efforts on Victoria's behalf, and has continued working with the Where Angels Play Foundation.

"When I go to playgrounds to help other people, that makes me feel good," he said.

"One of the moms told me the fact that you will try the impossible and help us try to heal and give us a place to go, even if it's a distraction for the week of the build. They they are so grateful for that," Lavin said.

All 26 playgrounds were built on donated land by volunteers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. They were completed in about 19 months.

"People could live to be 110 years old and not have the impact on the world that the 6-year-olds and 7-year-olds have had," Lavin said. "It was a horrible loss, a horrible thing in our country's history, but I believe the focus should be on the miracles that have happened."

Where Angels Play Foundation continues to build playgrounds in honor of other angels with lives tragically cut short. There are 59 of them so far, with another 12 currently in the works.

