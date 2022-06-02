New York tops fourth annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index from Out Leadership

NEW YORK -- Every year, the New York City-based business advisory group Out Leadership releases rankings of all the states according to workplace and community climates for LGBTQ+ residents and workers.

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the findings show a growing divide across the nation when it comes to legislation, workplace environment and overall culture.

Some states are more inclusive and welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community compared to others. It's spelled out in the just-released fourth annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index from Out Leadership.

"The index this year shows a significant change in the some states, both for the better and for the worse," said Todd Sears, founder and CEO of Out Leadership. "New York, number one for the second year in a row ... From marriage equality through non-discrimination through even trans rights, so the state continues to lead."

"Tell me about the state that is at the bottom of your list and why," Carlin said.

"South Carolina, for the fourth year in a row. South Carolina continues to have discriminatory policies, has never been LGBTQ supportive," Sears said. "Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, of course, who have dropped in our rankings this year because they continue to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation."

"When you talk about anti-gay laws and policies, such as?" Carlin asked.

"Such as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida or the bill that's now law in Texas that prevents families from providing gender-affirming care to their youth," Sears said. "We know that 26 percent of LGBTQ people have left an anti-gay state in the last two years. Thirty-six percent of people who are LGBTQ are considering leaving one of those states."

According to Sears, anti-gay policies cost states money.

"There's a big push on this front, that companies just have to pay attention because they're going to lose out on the next generation of talent," Sears said.

"How do you communicate that this may cost a state money?" Carlin said.

"I'm a recovering banker, so I speak the language of business. We have over 700 CEOs that are involved with Out Leadership all over the world," Sears said. "Financial Services on Wall Street has been a single largest supporter of LGBTQ rights anywhere in the globe in the last 20 years."

Violence continues to plague the LGBTQ+ community, and there's much work to be done, says Sears, who also says there are gains to celebrate.

"It is pride. We have made progress. We survived COVID," Sears said. "Twenty years ago, one, we couldn't have done the index. We didn't marriage equality. You couldn't openly serve in the military. Trans people had no rights."

He says a little time to reflect is good while keeping up the fight for tolerance and equality.

To read the full report, click here.