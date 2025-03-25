"Othello" now offering discounted student rush tickets for the hottest show on Broadway

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal sizzle on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway

"Othello," the hottest ticket on Broadway, just got more affordable for students. Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the new production of the Shakespeare classic.

The show is now offering $49 student rush tickets for every performance. A limited number of seats will be available for students with a valid ID.

"Othello" opened Sunday night to an audience full of VIPs, including former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, along with Colman Domingo, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour.

It's on a limited engagement run through Sunday, June 8 and is expected to be the highest grossing Broadway play ever.

The show is also partnering with the New York City Department of Education and the Boys & Girls Club of America to bring 2,000 students from New York and New Jersey to see a performance.

"Othello is a story that explores the many facets of love, but it is also a testament to resilience and power. For many of these students, this will be their first time experiencing a Broadway show, and we hope it marks the beginning of a lifelong connection to the arts. More than anything, we want them to walk away knowing that Broadway belongs to them just as much as anyone else. That is the power of theater," lead producer Brian Anthony Moreland said in a statement.

Tickets are on sale online here, over the phone at 212-239-6200 or at the Barrymore Theatre box office. The theater is located at 243 West 47th Street, and the box office opens at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 12 p.m. on Sundays.