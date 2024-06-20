Orioles use big 2nd inning against Gil to rout Yankees, win 22nd straight series vs. AL East

NEW YORK — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer to spark a six-run second inning, Gunnar Henderson reached base four times and the Baltimore Orioles knocked out rookie pitcher Luis Gil early in a 17-5 rout of the New York Yankees on Thursday.

On a 90-degree day, the Orioles improved to 5-2 against the Yankees and set a major league record by winning their 22nd straight series against an AL East opponent. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Orioles surpassed the mark set by the Atlanta Braves (1998-2000), Milwaukee Brewers (1991-92) and Cincinnati Reds (1975, 1969-1970).

"Really proud of how our guys went in this series, the way we came out and swung the bats today, that was incredible," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "So many hard-hit balls there early, just really, really good at-bats.

Baltimore also improved to 19-7 against the AL East this season and 51-27 since the start of last season

"I don't know what kind of statement we're making," Hyde said. "I know teams think we're a good team and our record shows it and the way we've been playing against our division and how we've been playing baseball in the last couple of years."

Henderson doubled twice among his three hits to extend the majors' longest active on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He also added an RBI groundout in the sixth.

"It was awesome," Henderson said.

Ryan Mountcastle had a bases-clearing double and an RBI single in the ninth off New York catcher Jose Trevino. Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for his MLB-best 10th homer this month as the Orioles moved to within a half-game of first-place New York.

Ryan O'Hearn added an RBI double and drove in four runs, while Austin Hays hit a two-run homer in the seventh as the Orioles collected 19 hits and scored their most runs since an 18-5 win at Cleveland on June 6, 2021.

Baltimore also scored its second-most runs in the Bronx. The Orioles scored 18 in a nine-run win on June 8, 1986.

"I'm really proud of our guys not buying into too much that comes from outside noise and things like that," O'Hearn said.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo homer before exiting with a groin injury and Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 27th homer by lining a two-run shot in the third off Baltimore starter Cole Irvin. Judge also had an RBI single in his return from a one-game absence after getting hit on the left hand in New York's 4-2 win on Tuesday.

The Yankees lost for the fifth time in seven games and allowed their most runs since a 19-5 loss to Cleveland on Aug. 15, 2019. New York also

"They're about as formidable as there is and the first couple of series they've had their way with us," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "They've had the upper hand."

Irvin allowed five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bryan Baker (1-0) relieved him and was credited with the win.

Gil allowed seven runs and eight hits in a career-low 1 1/3 innings.

"They got after him today and didn't miss some heaters in the center of the plate," Boone said. "That's been uncommon."

Henderson opened the game with a double over right fielder Juan Soto's head and scored on O'Hearn's two-strike single. Mullins blasted a slider into the right field seats for a 3-0 lead and Mountcastle chopped a double past third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera down the left field line for a 6-0 lead.

After Torres and Judge connected, Santander went deep in the fifth off Tim Hill, who signed with the Yankees before the game.

Gil's short outing ended New York's streak of 76 straight starts of at least four innings to start the season. It was the seventh-longest streak in baseball and the longest in the American League since the White Sox did it in the first 89 games of 2006.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Colton Cowser did not start after being plunked on the elbow pad Wednesday. ... 3B Jordan Westburg went 2 for 5 after sitting out Wednesday because of left hip discomfort.

Yankees: OF Jasson Domínguez will miss at least eight weeks with a strained left oblique. He was injured on a check swing during a game for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (8-2, 3.20) opposes RHP Jake Bloss in the opener of a three-game series at Houston.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (9-3, 3.28) faces Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98) in the opener of a three-game interleague series Friday in the Bronx.