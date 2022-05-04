Watch CBS News

150 displaced after Orange apartment complex fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

ORANGE, N.J. -- A huge fire spread through an apartment complex in Orange, leaving 150 residents looking for a place to stay.

Citizen video shows flames coming from the 82-unit building on Park Avenue and High Street early Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School to help residents.

Police say no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

