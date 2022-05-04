150 displaced after Orange apartment complex fire
ORANGE, N.J. -- A huge fire spread through an apartment complex in Orange, leaving 150 residents looking for a place to stay.
Citizen video shows flames coming from the 82-unit building on Park Avenue and High Street early Tuesday morning.
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School to help residents.
Police say no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.