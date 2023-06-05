Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: What's the deal with all these weight loss drugs?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The market for weight loss drugs is exploding and expected to keep growing into a multi-billion dollar industry.

You've probably seen the headlines or posts on social media about these medications, and celebrities have helped build the buzz around them. 

One estimate finds almost 42% of Americans are considered obese. So should weight issues be treated with medication, like any other disease?

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with her take on these weight loss drugs. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

June 5, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

