On Call with Dr. Kumar: What to watch for in over-the-counter medications this cold & flu season

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Phenylephrine, a drug found in many common cold and flu medications, was deemed ineffective last week by an FDA advisory panel.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with more on the findings and how to make the right choices at the drug store. 

We asked her what to watch out for with over-the-counter medications, and her advice for getting cold and flu relief. 

She also said to see a doctor if your symptoms last longer than a week or seem to be getting worse, if you have a fever over 100 for more than three days, or if you experience shortness of breath or dehydration. 

Watch her full interview about for more information.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 8:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

