On Call with Dr. Kumar: Learning more about concussions and how to prevent them

On Call: What are concussions and how to prevent them

NEW YORK -- March is Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Millions of people suffer concussions each year. Many go undetected, and athletes are at especial risk.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with more on the issue.

She explains what happens to the brain when someone suffers a concussion, as well as the risk it creates for the future.

She also talks about what to do if you think your child has a concussion, and some of the biggest dos and don'ts.

Watch her full interview above for more information.