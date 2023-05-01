Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How is health care using artificial intelligence, ChatGPT and other technology?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How is health care using AI?
On Call with Dr. Kumar: How is health care using AI? 03:46

NEW YORK -- Artificial intelligence, or AI, technology is being applied in many fields, including medicine. 

How comfortable would you be if your doctor consulted a computer about your health care?

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain how AI may change medicine.

We asked her which areas are already using this technology and about privacy concerns. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

