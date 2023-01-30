Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Choosing the right health care option, from the ER to urgent care and telehealth

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to choose the right health care option
How to choose the right health care option 04:36

NEW YORK -- When it comes to health care, patients have never had more choices. 

But if you're sick or facing an emergency, deciding where to get treatment can be confusing. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 with advice for where to go when you need to see a doctor. 

She talks about the new choices available, what patients are experiencing and when it's appropriate to use the emergency room, urgent care or telehealth. 

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

