Omicron subvariant BA.2 now estimated to be 84% of cases in New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has tested positive for COVID, but says he's not currently experiencing any symptoms.

In New York City, the numbers continue to rise.

I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms. We’ve done contact tracing to let people know. Thankfully I’m double boosted and I encourage everyone to get your vaccine and boosters if eligible. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 7, 2022

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, in the last seven days in New York City there's been an average of more than 1,500 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases a day. The positivity rate is more than 3%, but hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing.

"Remember we are in a very densely populated area, plus we have a lot of tourists from Times Square," said Dr. Vino Palli, CEO of MiDoctor Urgent Care.

Palli works at MiDoctor Urgent Care's Hell's Kitchen location.

"Definitely people are getting tested since they heard about the BA.2 variant. I think we are seeing more patients coming back to the clinic," Palli said.

The CDC estimates for the New Jersey, New York region - that also includes Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in its data - the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes up 84% of cases.

The CDC also says a new study found that some people infected with Delta were re-infected with Omicron within 90 days of that first infection. Children and adults were included, and in most cases it involved people who were unvaccinated or not up to date with their shots.

"That tells us that vaccines are so important right now, if you're fighting about get your child vaccinated. A lot of kids are still not vaccinated. Some of parents are hesitant about that, you know, if you're 12 and about, get your booster," Palli said.

Noah Greene, 18, says the uptick in numbers concerns him, but he still has no plans to get vaccinated, despite the urging of others.

"It has definitely been encouraged, but it's all up to me," he said. "I don't really trust it."

Palli says currently about 15-20 people a day are coming in to get vaccinated, including boosters. He says if you're indoors with someone unvaccinated, wear a mask, and as always continue to wash your hands.

Last week, the FDA authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people 50 or older, and yesterday a panel of advisors to the FDA debated for hours about boosters for all, but didn't reach any firm conclusions.

