Video released from deadly Old Bridge police chase
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Video was released Friday from a police chase in Old Bridge that ended in a crash and killed an innocent driver.
Investigators say on Nov. 9, someone called 911 about two men in his driveway.
A police sergeant responded, and the suspects took off in a stolen car. They ran a red light and hit the car Arturo Luna was driving with his family inside.
Luna was killed.
An attorney representing his family is also pursuing a possible civil suit.
"We're going to be looking real hard at whether this was a chase that should not have gone on as long as it did or not and at the speeds that it went on," attorney Richard Lomurro said.
The suspects are charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.
Under state law, the Attorney General has to present all fatal chases to a grand jury, which decides if criminal charges will be filed against the officer.
