Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 person killed, multiple others hurt in early morning crash in Old Bridge, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly crash under investigation in New Jersey
Deadly crash under investigation in New Jersey 00:19

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation Wednesday in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Route 9 between Spring Valley Road and Route 18.

Multiple people were hurt, and at least one person has died.

We're told the New Jersey attorney general's office is leading the investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.