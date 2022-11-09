At least 1 person killed, multiple others hurt in early morning crash in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Deadly crash under investigation in New Jersey

Deadly crash under investigation in New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation Wednesday in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Route 9 between Spring Valley Road and Route 18.

Multiple people were hurt, and at least one person has died.

We're told the New Jersey attorney general's office is leading the investigation.