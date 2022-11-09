At least 1 person killed, multiple others hurt in early morning crash in Old Bridge, New Jersey
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation Wednesday in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Route 9 between Spring Valley Road and Route 18.
Multiple people were hurt, and at least one person has died.
We're told the New Jersey attorney general's office is leading the investigation.
