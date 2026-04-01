Anunoby has 25 points, 13 rebounds, Towns adds triple-double as Knicks defeat Grizzlies 130-119

OG Anunoby had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, and the New York Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-119 on Wednesday night.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points as New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

GG Jackson led Memphis with 20 points, Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 17 and Cedric Coward finished with 15 points.

The Knicks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Cavaliers, who were idle Wednesday night.

The Knicks took an early lead, missing only two of their first 15 shots. New York scored 22 points in the paint and had an 11-2 advantage on the boards in the first quarter. New York shot 71% overall, including 7 of 10 from outside the arc, in the first half and took a 79-62 lead at halftime.

The 79 points were a season-high for a Knicks first half and just short of the 83 New York scored in the second half against Minnesota on Nov. 5.

The Grizzlies were outrebounded 49-20 in the game, the 20 boards a franchise low.

The Grizzlies cut the Knicks' lead to 90-87 in the third quarter before the Knicks pulled ahead to lead 99-90 entering the fourth.

The Grizzlies were again short-handed with injuries throughout their roster. And earlier Wednesday, forward Brandon Clarke, who has missed most of this season recovering from knee surgery and a right calf strain, was arrested in Arkansas on drug and reckless driving charges.

Up next

Knicks: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Entertain Toronto on Friday night.