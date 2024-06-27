South Brooklyn officials are trying to address illegal vending

NEW YORK -- Images from City Councilmember Susan Zhuang's office show illegal vendors setting up shop along a busy commercial stretch on 86th Street in Brooklyn. The neighborhood has become a hotbed of vendors, with residents saying people are selling perishable items like eggs, fish, and fruit.

Councilmember Zhuang, who assumed office in the 43rd District this year, said Thursday that Sunset Park is another problem area.

"They come with a truck. I personally saw that. And they don't need to pay tax. They occupying the sidewalk and then just sell anything they want without any permit or pass any health regulations," Zhuang said.

Her office shared photos showing people cooking, selling accessories, and leaving inventory in the streets during the overnight hours.

Dumping is another concern, as Zhuang says people often leave their wares or appliances as they try to evade city agencies.

It's an issue she says has been exacerbated in recent weeks with the warmer weather.

Zhuang organized a Town Hall on 86th Street on Thursday

The lawmaker did so in tandem with Community Board 11, the NYPD, and DSNY, to hear from frustrated residents who vented that calling 311 doesn't seem to help.

"Those illegal vendors, they have a group and then they talk to each other. When sanitation comes, everyone runs away. Once sanitation leaves, they come back again," she explained.

Zhuang said she plans to use feedback from Thursday's meeting to launch a task force that can quickly respond when there are reports of vendor activity.

