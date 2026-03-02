Off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested for Taconic State Parkway crash that killed man, New York AG says

An off-duty New York City police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk and killing a man on the Taconic State Parkway.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that Tiffany Howell was indicted on multiple charges connected to the crash on Jan. 22 in Mount Pleasant.

Off-duty NYPD sergeant arraigned

Howell, 47, of Warwick, was arraigned in Westchester County Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, second degree manslaughter, first degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of second degree manslaughter, the attorney general's office said.

She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top charge, prosecutors said.

According to New York State Police, Howell was driving the wrong way when she crashed head-on with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of the parkway. The attorney general's office said she was going more than 50 mph at the time and caused fatal injuries to the other driver, 61-year-old Manuel Boitel.

Howell suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, officials said. The NYPD said she was placed on modified duty and then suspended without pay 11 days later.

Fatal crash victim's family mourns

Boitel, a husband and father of two from Peekskill, was heading home from working the night shift as a doorman at a Manhattan condominium when he died, his sons told CBS News New York.

"Just two years, he would've retired with his full pension and everything," Marvin Boitel said.

61-year-old Manuel Boitel, of Peekskill, was killed in a crash on the Taconic State Parkway on Jan. 22, 2026. NY State Police said an off-duty NYPD sergeant was driving the wrong way. CBS News New York

"He always looked out for us, always made sure that we were OK, his family was OK, and he was a very, very, very gentle person," Eric Boitel said.

The brothers said their father, a strong supporter of the police force, donated to the National Police Defense Foundation and at one time wanted to be an NYPD officer himself.

"The fact that it was an officer ... that's what stings the most," Marvin Boitel said. "He was a big advocate for them."