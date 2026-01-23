Off-duty NYPD officer injured in Taconic State Parkway fatal crash

A New York City police officer is hospitalized after driving the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway and crashing into an oncoming car, New York State Police said.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Tiffany Howell, of Warwick, a member of the NYPD, was going south in the northbound lanes in Mount Pleasant when the crash occurred at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

The other driver involved in the crash, 61-year-old Manuel Boitel, of Peekskill, was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center, according to police.

Howell, who was off-duty, was taken to the hospital after suffering what officials said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The New York State Attorney General's Office was notified about the crash and an investigation is ongoing, state police said.

