Police sources say an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx is in critical condition after he shot himself not long after taking aim at a woman, who is also an officer, on Sunday morning.

An apartment building on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights was at the center of an active investigation.

Police said a 37-year-old man shot himself in the head just before 8 a.m. Police sources confirmed that he's an off-duty officer and that a woman, also an officer, was with him. A neighbor said they saw her with first responders.

"I looked out the window and I saw 20 cops running in, 20 cop cars here," the neighbor said. "The woman came out, they put her in the ambulance, and she said it in Spanish - she said, 'I told him I didn't want to be with him and he took out a gun and shot me.'"

Police sources also confirmed a child was present at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

"The police took out the baby in the blanket. The second police brought the baby bottle. Then they took out a gentleman in a stretcher. He had ... I don't know ... It was a towel. They put him in the ambulance," the neighbor said.

Later in the morning, police walked a woman out who appeared to be smiling. She hugged another woman before she was driven away from the building. Neighbors, like Eric Cabral, who are parents themselves were confused and shocked.

"This close to home is kind of scary, especially with kids around," Cabral said. "Kind of a little bit scary now. I got kids myself, so always gotta keep out for their protection as well."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.