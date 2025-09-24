Off-duty NYPD officer punched onto subway tracks, sources say

An off-duty police officer has been hospitalized after he was attacked at a subway station Tuesday night, police sources said.

It happened at the 14th Street and Third Avenue L train subway station just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The off-duty officer, 24, was punched and fell onto the tracks, sources said. He was hospitalized in stable condition with pain in the body and head.

Police said Aaron Walker, 28, of Harlem, faces a host of charges, including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and more.

CBS News New York

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced subway crime had fallen to historic lows over the summer. Transit crime fell by nearly 10% and felony assaults by 21% during the months of June, July and August, Hochul said. She also said fare evasion is down from 14% last summer to 9% this summer.

Hochul also renewed her commitment to provide funds to the NYPD in order to put two officers on every train overnight.

That announcement came amid a back-and-forth with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who has threatened to withhold billions of dollars from the MTA unless it made the subways safer.