Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty NYPD officer punched onto subway tracks, sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Off-duty police officer punched into subway tracks, sources say
Off-duty police officer punched into subway tracks, sources say 00:22

An off-duty police officer has been hospitalized after he was attacked at a subway station Tuesday night, police sources said. 

It happened at the 14th Street and Third Avenue L train subway station just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The off-duty officer, 24, was punched and fell onto the tracks, sources said. He was hospitalized in stable condition with pain in the body and head. 

Police said Aaron Walker, 28, of Harlem, faces a host of charges, including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and more. 

east-village-train-man-wcbsf708-hi-res-still-00-00-0922.jpg
CBS News New York

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced subway crime had fallen to historic lows over the summer. Transit crime fell by nearly 10% and felony assaults by 21% during the months of June, July and August, Hochul said. She also said fare evasion is down from 14% last summer to 9% this summer. 

Hochul also renewed her commitment to provide funds to the NYPD in order to put two officers on every train overnight.

That announcement came amid a back-and-forth with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who has threatened to withhold billions of dollars from the MTA unless it made the subways safer.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue