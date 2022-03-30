Private equity firm in Minnesota joins New York City's debt relief program for taxi drivers
NEW YORK -- New York City taxi drivers who took a long drive for debt relief are claiming victory.
On Sunday, more than a dozen cabbies started driving to Minnesota to protest Monday at a private equity firm that holds about 300 loans on taxi medallions.
Tuesday, O'Brien-Staley Partners says it will join the city's debt relief program for cabbies.
Sen. Chuck Schumer had said that the company had refused to participate.
The program includes a city-backed guarantee of the loan and halts medallion seizures.
