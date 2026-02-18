NYU Langone ending Transgender Youth Health Program, drawing ire of advocacy groups

NYU Langone announced Tuesday it is discontinuing its Transgender Youth Health Program.

The move comes in the wake of President Trump's Jan. 2025 executive order banning gender-affirming health care, and a December Trump administration proposal to withdraw federal funds from hospitals providing gender transition treatments to young people.

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program. We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue," NYU Langone said in a statement.

CBS News New York has reached out to the White House for comment and has not yet heard back.

"Trans youth exist"

NYU Langone had reportedly begun cancelling some appointments shortly after the executive order was signed, so the shutdown of the entire program more than a year later may not come as a complete surprise. It is drawing the ire however of a number of advocacy organizations.

"What I know is that trans youth exist. I once was a trans youth myself. This care is supported by nearly every major medical association in the country," said Elisa Crespo of the Stonewall Community Foundation. "American families are really hurting right now. I'm being contacted by parents of trans youth who are devastated and don't know where to turn."

Crespo said it now falls to the city and state to help fill in the gaps in care.

"It's a shame our government is getting in the way of decisions that should be made between families, young people, and their doctors. It's a shame they are perpetuating such a bias and harmful narrative about gender affirming care," Crespo added.

"Gender affirming care is lifesaving healthcare"

"NYU Langone: shame on you for bending the knee to the Trump Administration and closing the Transgender Youth Health Program. It is a disturbing violation of the Hippocratic Oath (First, Do No Harm) to cancel care that is proven to save lives," New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán said. "All major medical associations agree: gender affirming care is lifesaving healthcare that improves the mental health and wellbeing of transgender youth. Removing access to gender affirming care leads to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide attempts among transgender youth."

"The NYCLU is extremely disturbed by NYU Langone Health's decision to end medically necessary care for transgender youth," NYCLU executive director Donna Lieberman said. "Gender-affirming care helps people live as their authentic selves and can be lifesaving. As the Trump administration continues to punish already-vulnerable people simply for being themselves, we will fight to uphold the rights of trans New Yorkers."