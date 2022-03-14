Watch CBS News

NYPD's new neighborhood safety teams hit the streets Monday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD Anti-Crime Unit returns Monday 00:36

NEW YORK - The NYPD's new neighborhood safety teams are hitting the streets Monday. 

They're headed to neighborhoods with the highest number of shootings, and will be working to get the guns off the street. 

The teams will wear uniforms, unlike in the past when Anti-Crime Unit officers wore plain clothes. They'll also be wearing body cameras. 

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says these officers are highly trained. 

"We had to take a look at the mistakes of the past and what we needed to change. The officers have been trained in the constitution, community interaction and on handling car stops and use of force," Sewell said. 

The previous Anti-Crime Unit had been controversial, and was disbanded in August 2020. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 9:33 AM

