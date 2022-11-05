NYPD: Woman stabs man during argument at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Midtown
NEW YORK -- A 24-year-old man is recovering Saturday after he was stabbed inside a restaurant in Midtown.
It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway.
According to police, the man was dining at the restaurant when a woman stabbed him in the chest after an argument with a restaurant worker.
The man was hospitalized in stable condition.
No arrests were immediately reported.
