Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Woman stabs man during argument at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man stabbed during argument at Ruth's Chris Steak House
NYPD: Man stabbed during argument at Ruth's Chris Steak House 00:23

NEW YORK -- A 24-year-old man is recovering Saturday after he was stabbed inside a restaurant in Midtown. 

It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. 

According to police, the man was dining at the restaurant when a woman stabbed him in the chest after an argument with a restaurant worker. 

The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 9:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.