NYPD: Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Police have confirmed the deaths of a mother and young daughter in a Tuesday morning fire in Brooklyn.

FDNY officials said 12 units comprised of 60 personnel responded to the blaze on the second floor of a two-story private home at 6 Alice court just before 10 a.m. There, they found a 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl unconscious. They were pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital.

Another person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The blaze was brought under control at around 11:15 a.m.

