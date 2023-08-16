NYPD credits alert witness for helping catch man with high-powered guns

Man arrested in Midtown accused of having multiple guns, ammo in car

NEW YORK -- The NYPD credits an alert witness for helping get several high-powered guns off the street.

Police say they received a 911 call Tuesday night from someone who saw a man with a gun at 54th Street and Park Avenue.

A short time later, officers pulled over the man, who they say told them he had a loaded rifle in his car.

Last night a caller stated there was a male outside loading a firearm, placed it inside of a vehicle and drove off. Responding officers stopped a vehicle & driver matching the caller’s description. Inside were these loaded rifles and shotgun.



Excellent job! pic.twitter.com/J3BDgKGnrQ — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 16, 2023

In addition, police say they found multiple guns and ammo in the trunk of the vehicle.

The man is now behind bars facing multiple charges.