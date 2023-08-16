NYPD credits alert witness for helping catch man with high-powered guns
NEW YORK -- The NYPD credits an alert witness for helping get several high-powered guns off the street.
Police say they received a 911 call Tuesday night from someone who saw a man with a gun at 54th Street and Park Avenue.
A short time later, officers pulled over the man, who they say told them he had a loaded rifle in his car.
In addition, police say they found multiple guns and ammo in the trunk of the vehicle.
The man is now behind bars facing multiple charges.
