NYPD warns Kia and Hyundai owners about TikTok challenge to steal cars using USB
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is warning car owners about a social media challenge to steal their vehicles.
Police say the TikTok Auto Challenge targets Kia and Hyundai vehicles, because they have a vulnerability to bypass some ignitions using a USB cable.
While Kia and Hyundai are looking into fixing the issue, the NYPD says car owners should use a steering wheel locking device.
They should also park in areas that have either high traffic or are well lit when possible.
Also remember to close all windows and lock all doors.
