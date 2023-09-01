Watch CBS News
NYPD Transportation Chief Kim Royster retires after nearly 40 years of service

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- NYPD Transportation Chief Kim Royster got a special sendoff Friday after decades of service.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered to honor her.

Royster is retiring after nearly 40 years of service.

She was appointed to her position in 2015 by Commissioner Bill Bratton.

Royster was the first Black woman to reach that rank in the department's history.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:49 PM

