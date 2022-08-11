NYPD: Toddler among multiple people injured in Queens hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- Four pedestrians, including a toddler, were injured in a hit-and-run in Queens on Wednesday.
It happened just after 5 p.m. at George Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood section of the borough.
Police said a driver with a suspended license hit the gas pedal during a traffic stop, hitting a 28-year-old woman pushing a 2-year-old in a stroller.
Two other adults were also hurt.
All involved suffered minor injuries.
Police said the driver eventually abandoned the car and is still on the run.
