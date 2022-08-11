Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Toddler among multiple people injured in Queens hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Toddler among the injured in Queens hit-and-run
Toddler among the injured in Queens hit-and-run 00:31

NEW YORK -- Four pedestrians, including a toddler, were injured in a hit-and-run in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at George Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood section of the borough.

Police said a driver with a suspended license hit the gas pedal during a traffic stop, hitting a 28-year-old woman pushing a 2-year-old in a stroller.

Two other adults were also hurt.

All involved suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver eventually abandoned the car and is still on the run. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.