NYPD under mounting pressure to curb gun violence after deadly stray bullet shootings

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is expected to address the rise in deadly gun violence Wednesday, including the recent stray bullet shootings of a 61-year-old grandmother in the Bronx and a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams has been calling on the city to urgently put an end to the violence. Now, the top brass will lay out their next moves.

Since 10 p.m. Tuesday, three more shootings were reported in the city with a total of four victims, including a 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back on West Tremont Avenue.

Meanwhile, candles were lit in an attempt to light up the darkness for a Bronx family impacted by the violence.

"Something needs to change," said the victim's son, Eric Perdomo Soriano.

"It has to," her son Victor Perdomo Soriano added.

"I could be any of you," said Eric.

"Anybody who you love, it will happen. Because I never thought this would happen to my mother," Victor added.

Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was shot dead on April 4, 2022. Family handout

Standing in the spot where their mother was killed, the sons of 61-year-old Juana Perdomo Soriano tried to make sense of her senseless killing.

"She went from work to do her hair, and that's it. She went to the store and just got killed like that," Victor Perdomo Soriano said.

Police said two groups of men were arguing Monday night on East 188th Street off Grand Concourse, when at least one of them pulled out a gun. Soriano was then killed by a stray bullet.

"You took a grandmother, a mother. She's my mother," said Victor Perdomo Soriano.

United in grief, her death marked the second person killed by a stray bullet in the city in less than a week, along with 12-year-old Kade Lewin in Brooklyn. Many voices around the city have been calling for change, but his mother's was the loudest and most profound.

"I'm asking for justice for Kade. Please. I'm asking for justice. Please," Suzette Lewin pleaded Monday.

"Too many guns on our streets. Too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The most recent NYPD stats show gun violence is surging compared to last year. Shooting victims are up 14.5% and shooting incidents are up 13.8%.

When it comes to the two deadly stray bullet shootings, police have yet to make any arrests.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.