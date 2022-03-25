Police: 3-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Friday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street in Brownsville.
According to police, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care.
She was taken by police to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.