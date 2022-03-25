Watch CBS News

Police: 3-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street in Brownsville.

According to police, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care.

She was taken by police to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

March 25, 2022

