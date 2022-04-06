Watch CBS News

NYPD data shows increase in crime

The NYPD released new data Wednesday showing an increase in just about every category, including shootings. Four people were shot in the last 24 hours, following a grandmother who was killed Monday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
