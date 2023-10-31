Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Suspects tied up victim during Bronx home invasion robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects ziptied victim during Bronx robbery
NYPD: Suspects ziptied victim during Bronx robbery 00:26

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two people they say broke into an apartment in the Bronx and ziptied the 60-year-old man who lived there to steal cash. 

Police released surveillance footage of one of the people they're looking for. 

They say the pair broke into the apartment on River Avenue and East 162nd Street, ziptied the man's hands, and stole $5,000. They then fled north on Gerard Avenue. 

If you think you recognize them, the NYPD wants you to give them a call. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.