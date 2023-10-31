NYPD: Suspects tied up victim during Bronx home invasion robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two people they say broke into an apartment in the Bronx and ziptied the 60-year-old man who lived there to steal cash.

Police released surveillance footage of one of the people they're looking for.

They say the pair broke into the apartment on River Avenue and East 162nd Street, ziptied the man's hands, and stole $5,000. They then fled north on Gerard Avenue.

If you think you recognize them, the NYPD wants you to give them a call.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.