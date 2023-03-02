Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Suspects targeting rideshare drivers in robbery scheme

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects targeting rideshare drivers
NYPD: Suspects targeting rideshare drivers 00:21

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting rideshare drivers around New York City. 

According to the NYPD, the suspects typically get into a rideshare car and ask to change their destination. Then, they take the driver's cellphone and run away, police said. 

The suspects allegedly use the stolen cellphone to divert payments sent to the driver to another account. 

It's happened at least 24 times since July 2022, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 5:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.