NYPD: Suspects targeting rideshare drivers in robbery scheme

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting rideshare drivers around New York City.

According to the NYPD, the suspects typically get into a rideshare car and ask to change their destination. Then, they take the driver's cellphone and run away, police said.

The suspects allegedly use the stolen cellphone to divert payments sent to the driver to another account.

It's happened at least 24 times since July 2022, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.