NYPD: Suspect robbed 79-year-old man, stole wallet with $1,000 inside

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they said was caught on video robbing a 79-year-old man in the Bronx

Surveillance video shows the victim leaving a parking garage on West 230th Street near Broadway just before 4 p.m. Friday. 

Police said the suspect, who wore a red hoodie, took the man's wallet after a brief struggle then ran across the street.

Investigators said the suspect got away with $1,000 in cash. 

The 79-year-old man was not hurt. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 5, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

