NYPD says several guns found inside Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- Police said they found nearly a dozen illegal weapons inside a Staten Island home.

Officers found six long guns, three handguns and 3D printers during a search of the home on Delafield Place, according to police.

NYPD confiscated the weapons and arrested 42-year-old Adam Simmons on gun charges.