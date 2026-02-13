Queens man shot by NYPD during mental health call charged with attempted assault

A Queens man who was shot by police officers responding to a mental health call last month is now facing charges for allegedly advancing toward the officers with a knife.

His family, advocates and even Mayor Zohran Mamdani object to the charges.

Man struggles with schizophrenia, family says

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at the Jamaica home of Jabez Chakraborty, 22, on Jan. 26. His family said Chakraborty struggles with schizophrenia and has no criminal record.

During the call, his mother could be heard asking for involuntary assistance for her son to be taken to a hospital for medical care. According to the NYPD, 911 calls for an involuntary removal automatically trigger a police response.

After officers arrived, Chakraborty allegedly grabbed a knife and repeatedly advanced towards officers.

NYPD body camera footage shows the interaction. At one point, Chakraborty could be seen pointing the knife at officers, even going past a door police closed behind them, before officers fired four shots.

"Now Jabez is recovering from multiple surgeries and gunshots, handcuffed to the hospital bed," Chakraborty's mother said.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at Jabez Chakraborty's Queens home on Jan. 26, 2026. NYPD

Arraigned in the ICU

Chakraborty was arraigned from a hospital bed Friday. He's being charged with first-degree attempted assault – a felony. He could be seen crying throughout the arraignment from his hospital bed as he remains in the ICU.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Chakraborty's family was joined by advocates outside the Queens County Criminal Courthouse on Friday.

"The presence of the police is sort of like what escalated things, and the fact that the Queens DA continues to want to prosecute this is absurd," said Fahd Ahmed, with the organization Desis Rising Up and Moving. "What he needed then was support and treatment. He didn't get it."

"Our family demanding only she could drop the charge," Chakraborty's mother said.

Jabez Chakraborty was shot after coming at police officers with a knife. Family handout

In a statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said:

"As alleged, the defendant tried to attack a police officer while holding a large knife, ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon, and then forcibly pushed through a door the officer was using as a shield to protect himself. The officer then discharged his weapon and hit Jabez Chakraborty four times. As prosecutors, we are duty-bound to follow the facts, evidence and circumstances where they lead us, including in cases that have a mental health component. These decisions, however, must be thoughtful, deliberative and based on the expertise of mental health professionals. Dispositions can take vastly different forms, and I will use the resources of my office to address the unique needs in this case while upholding my responsibility to keep this borough safe."

Mamdani also reacted to the charges, saying the city needs to build a mental health response system that's rooted in prevention and compassion during crisis.

"Jabez should not be prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney," he said. "His handcuffs should be removed, and he should be receiving the care that he needs."

If convicted, Chakraborty could face up to 15 years in prison.