Man with knife shot by NYPD officers in Queens, police sources say

NYPD officers shot a man in Queens on Monday.

It happened at around 10:25 a.m. on Parsons Boulevard between 84th Drive and 85th Avenue in the Briarwood section.

Police sources say officers were responding to a 911 call, and when they arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife.

Officers fired at least one shot, striking the man, police sources said.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive. The officers were not injured.

A knife was recovered at the the scene.

More information about the incident is expected to be revealed at a news conference later Monday afternoon.