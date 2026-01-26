Watch CBS News
Local News

Man with knife shot by NYPD officers in Queens, police sources say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

NYPD officers shot a man in Queens on Monday. 

It happened at around 10:25 a.m. on Parsons Boulevard between 84th Drive and 85th Avenue in the Briarwood section. 

Police sources say officers were responding to a 911 call, and when they arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife. 

Officers fired at least one shot, striking the man, police sources said. 

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive. The officers were not injured. 

A knife was recovered at the the scene. 

More information about the incident is expected to be revealed at a news conference later Monday afternoon. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue