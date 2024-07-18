Man armed with machete shot by police in the Bronx, NYPD says

Man with machete shot by police in the Bronx, NYPD says

Man with machete shot by police in the Bronx, NYPD says

Man with machete shot by police in the Bronx, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a man wielding a machete was shot and wounded by police late Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Police say the officers were responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Police say man pulled out a machete

Police say this is the machete they recovered on the scene. NYPD

NYPD Chief Ben Gurley provided an update overnight, saying the officers first used a Taser on the man.

"The male produced a machete, when of my cops discharged a Taser to try to deter the male from using the machete. Then, one of the other cops, when the Taser wasn't successful, fired one round from his 9mm handgun, striking that male in the left arm," Gurley said.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. So far, no charges have been announced.

Investigators said the machete was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.