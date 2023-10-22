Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for gunman after shots fired at officers in Bronx

NYPD: Multiple shots fired at police in the Bronx
NYPD: Multiple shots fired at police in the Bronx 00:20

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect they say fired shots at officers on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

Investigators said they were responding to a dispute involving a man with a gun at East 164th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

At some point the suspect started shooting at police and officers then returned fire.

No one was injured.

