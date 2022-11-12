Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn

It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie

According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. 

A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

