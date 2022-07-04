Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Search on for hit-and-run driver after cyclist killed in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run
Police searching for driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run 00:44

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

Investigators say the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a cyclist in the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and East 172nd Street in the Soundview section of the borough just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The cyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the hospital.

One witness described the horrible crash.

"Look at the bike, spattered him under the car. I ain't never seen trauma like that in my life and I used to work in hospitals," Marc Crawford said.

Other witnesses told police the driver got out of the SUV with a baby, hopped into another car and drove off.

Police said the SUV was stolen.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.