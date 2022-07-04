NYPD: Search on for hit-and-run driver after cyclist killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.
Investigators say the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a cyclist in the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and East 172nd Street in the Soundview section of the borough just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The cyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the hospital.
One witness described the horrible crash.
"Look at the bike, spattered him under the car. I ain't never seen trauma like that in my life and I used to work in hospitals," Marc Crawford said.
Other witnesses told police the driver got out of the SUV with a baby, hopped into another car and drove off.
Police said the SUV was stolen.
