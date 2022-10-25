NYPD says N.J. man killed in subway dragging accident at Columbus Circle station

NEW YORK -- There was a tragic accident at the Columbus Circle subway station just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a 20-year-old New Jersey man died after being dragged by a train.

Police said either his clothes or backpack got stuck in the door of a southbound No. 1 train.

"While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.