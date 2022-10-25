Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD says N.J. man killed in subway dragging accident at Columbus Circle station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man dies after clothing caught in subway doors
Man dies after clothing caught in subway doors 00:19

NEW YORK -- There was a tragic accident at the Columbus Circle subway station just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a 20-year-old New Jersey man died after being dragged by a train.

Police said either his clothes or backpack got stuck in the door of a southbound No. 1 train.

"While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.