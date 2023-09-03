NYPD: Robbers stole nearly $5,000 from 3 Queens businesses in less than 10 minutes

NEW YORK -- Robbers stole nearly $5,000 from three Queens businesses in less than 10 minutes on Friday, according to NYPD.

The first robbery happened at Double J Deli on Union Turnpike just after 10 p.m. Police said three men entered the deli and demanded cash.

Less than five minutes later, they robbed Express Deli on Parsons Boulevard, police said. One of the men allegedly acted like he had a gun.

Then, they robbed a nearby Gulf gas station on Union Turnpike, according to police.

No one was hurt in the robberies.

Police are looking for three men in connection to the crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.